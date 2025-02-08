Spire Wealth Management Sells 314 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $183.87 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average is $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares in the company, valued at $58,398,119.22. This trade represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock valued at $88,283,752. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.