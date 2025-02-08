Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 532,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 519,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

