Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $600.00 to $720.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.38. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $228.07 and a fifty-two week high of $632.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.