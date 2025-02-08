Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $658.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $473.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.79.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $623.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.03 and its 200 day moving average is $412.38. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $228.07 and a 52-week high of $632.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $619,600,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,812,000 after buying an additional 495,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,073,000 after buying an additional 346,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

