SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.80, but opened at $86.55. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 779,529 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

