Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.