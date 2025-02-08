Stifel Canada Estimates Franco-Nevada Q4 Earnings

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $103.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -45.57%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.