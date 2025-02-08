Stifel Canada Forecasts Franco-Nevada Q4 Earnings

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.06). Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.80.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$201.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 23.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$140.67 and a 1 year high of C$203.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.81. The stock has a market cap of C$38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

