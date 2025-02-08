Stifel Canada Issues Optimistic Estimate for AEM Earnings

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Stifel Canada upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.