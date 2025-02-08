Stifel Canada Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:DPM Earnings

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

DPM opened at C$15.72 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$15.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

