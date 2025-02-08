Stifel Canada Predicts Sandstorm Gold Q4 Earnings

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 1,238,050 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 909,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,756 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.