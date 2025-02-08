Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $77.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 196,700 shares of company stock worth $12,762,093. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

