STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

STM stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

