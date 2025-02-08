Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 170,530 call options on the company. This is an increase of 25% compared to the typical volume of 136,951 call options.
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
