Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 170,530 call options on the company. This is an increase of 25% compared to the typical volume of 136,951 call options.

CleanSpark Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $39,940,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 305,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 270,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

