StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

LGL stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group accounts for about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

