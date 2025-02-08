StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $327.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.11. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $59,941,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at $10,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

