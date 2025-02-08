StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

