StockNews.com Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to “Buy”

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOOF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 584,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,229 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

