Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SMTUF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

Get Sumitomo Rubber Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

Sumitomo Rubber Industries stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About Sumitomo Rubber Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.