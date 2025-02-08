Susquehanna Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

