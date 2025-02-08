T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $248.50 and last traded at $248.21, with a volume of 5256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $285.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock worth $5,501,978 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

