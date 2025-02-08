T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

