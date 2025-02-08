TC Energy FY2024 EPS Forecast Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,123,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 551,980 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TC Energy by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,769,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,548 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 4,097,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,937,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

