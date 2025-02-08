Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $11.50. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 7,652,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,995,410 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 201,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

