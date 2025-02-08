Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.