Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $196,596.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,363.12. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $100,139.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,415.12. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,463 shares of company stock worth $894,042 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

