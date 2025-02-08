Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $363.18 and last traded at $365.71. 34,514,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 72,884,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.17.

Get Tesla alerts:

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.