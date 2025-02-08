Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,449,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after buying an additional 512,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.