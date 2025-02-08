The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group traded as high as $166.98 and last traded at $166.12, with a volume of 456755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.23.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 548,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,883,000 after buying an additional 143,339 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $21,797,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,612,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.