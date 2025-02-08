The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toro by 112.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 850.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 534.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $80.17 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.