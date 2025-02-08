Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as C$255.65 and last traded at C$252.53, with a volume of 408507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$237.57.

The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$209.83.

The company has a market cap of C$113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$234.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

