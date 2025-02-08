Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.