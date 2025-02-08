trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

TRVG opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.44 million, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.41% of trivago at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

