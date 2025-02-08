Trust Point Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.