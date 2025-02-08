U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enovix alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,105.81. The trade was a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.