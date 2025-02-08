U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

XSD stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $199.09 and a 12-month high of $273.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

