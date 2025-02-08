Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 4.4% Following Earnings Beat

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $67.89 and last traded at $67.34. Approximately 14,039,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 27,305,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

