UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.
Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,071,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 314.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 679,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 515,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
