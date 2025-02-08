UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PATH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,071,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 314.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 679,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 515,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $13.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.