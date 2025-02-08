Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

