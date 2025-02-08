United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 1.4% After Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $113.53 and last traded at $113.50. Approximately 1,677,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,931,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Saturna Capital Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 274,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.