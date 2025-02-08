United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,326,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $740.69 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $752.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.57.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

