Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $41.32. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $39.49, with a volume of 5,421 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,537,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

