US Capital Advisors Predicts Cheniere Energy Q4 Earnings

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $217.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $200.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,885,000 after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after acquiring an additional 631,787 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

