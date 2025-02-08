Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vale Stock Performance
Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
