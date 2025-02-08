Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vale

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.