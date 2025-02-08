Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

