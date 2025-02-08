Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

