Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VGSH stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.