Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $17,088,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

