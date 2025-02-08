Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 174.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total transaction of $595,428.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,155.96. This trade represents a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $286,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,517,157.87. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,570 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $293.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.34 and a 12 month high of $296.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

