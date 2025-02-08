Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

