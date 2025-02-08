Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $481,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,355 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $154,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 49,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

